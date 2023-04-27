Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Mexican president admits fainting due to COVID-19

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
27 April 2023, 21:42
Mexican president admits fainting due to COVID-19 Photo: Anadolu Agency

MEXICO CITY. KAZINFORM - Mexico’s president acknowledged Wednesday that he had briefly fainted over the weekend due to coronavirus, Kazinform cites Anadolu Agency.

«It was like I fell asleep. I didn’t lose consciousness, but I did briefly faint, because of low blood pressure,» Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in a videotaped chat from the National Palace in Mexico City.

He said he fainted during a meeting on the Yucatan Peninsula on Sunday, when he tested positive for coronavirus.

Local media reported that Obrador felt faint Sunday morning and had to cancel a tour, something his presidential spokesman denied at the time.

Obrador, 69, who caught COVID-19 twice since 2021, had a heart attack in 2013.

Last year, Obrador underwent cardiac catheterization at a military hospital.


World News   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstani Bublik wins at the start of Open Aix Provence Credit Agricole
Kazakhstani Bublik wins at the start of Open Aix Provence Credit Agricole
Kazakhstan’s exports to Tajikistan rise by 21.74% in Q1 2023
Kazakhstan’s exports to Tajikistan rise by 21.74% in Q1 2023
May 3. Today's Birthdays
May 3. Today's Birthdays
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives FIFA President Gianni Infantino
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives FIFA President Gianni Infantino
328 people killed in Bangladesh road crashes during Eid festival rush
328 people killed in Bangladesh road crashes during Eid festival rush
FIFA President arrives in Astana for working visit
FIFA President arrives in Astana for working visit
May 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek to host Language Forum of Turkic-Speaking Peoples late May
Bishkek to host Language Forum of Turkic-Speaking Peoples late May