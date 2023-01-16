Mexican embassy to be opened in Kazakhstan

16 January 2023, 16:07

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Embassy of Mexico is set to be opened in Kazakhstan, official spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry Aibek Smadiyarov said Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the press briefing in the Kazakh capital, Aibek Smadiyarov revealed the Mexican embassy is expected to appear in Kazakhstan.

In his words, this information has been confirmed by the Mexican side at the traditional meeting with the representatives of diplomatic circles in Mexico.

The traditional annual meeting of the Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard with the diplomatic corps accredited in the country took place on January 12-13 in Mexico. At the meeting, Minister Ebrard revealed that five new embassies of Mexico are to be unveiled in 2023, including in Kazakhstan.

Aibek Smadiyarov added that the Kazakh side welcomes the decision of the Mexican government and is ready to assist it in opening the Mexican embassy in Astana.