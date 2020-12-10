Go to the main site
    Mets: Weather forecast for Kazakhstan Dec 10

    10 December 2020, 07:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Snowfall is in store for the north, east and center of Kazakhstan on December 10. Other parts of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation. Portions of Kazakhstan will see fog, blizzard, and stiff wind, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in East Kazakhstan, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.

    Fog will blanket parts of Zhambyl, Turkestan, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Almaty, Karaganda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions.

    Blizzard is forecast to hit East Kazakhstan, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions.

    Ice slick will coat roads in parts of North Kazakhstan region.

    Temperature will dip as low as 21°C in the north of Mangistau region.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
