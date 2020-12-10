Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Mets: Weather forecast for Kazakhstan Dec 10

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
10 December 2020, 07:19
Mets: Weather forecast for Kazakhstan Dec 10

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Snowfall is in store for the north, east and center of Kazakhstan on December 10. Other parts of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation. Portions of Kazakhstan will see fog, blizzard, and stiff wind, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in East Kazakhstan, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.

Fog will blanket parts of Zhambyl, Turkestan, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Almaty, Karaganda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions.

Blizzard is forecast to hit East Kazakhstan, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions.

Ice slick will coat roads in parts of North Kazakhstan region.

Temperature will dip as low as 21°C in the north of Mangistau region.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events