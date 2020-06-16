Mets: Thunderstorms, hail, winds to strike some regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A storm warning has been issued for North Kazakhstan, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Kazhydromet forecasts a foggy start for North Kazakhstan region on June 17-18, as well as thunderstorms here and there. Westerly winds of 15 to 20 mps turning north are expected. On the same day, Petropavlovsk city can expect westerly winds gradually veering north with gusts up to 15-20 mps. Storm probability is 90-95%.

A June 17 weather forecast for Karaganda region is to be characterized by occasional thunderstorms, squall and hail, as well as northeasterly, northerly winds at 15-20 mps at times. The weather will be the same in Karaganda city, with thunderstorms forecasted. Storm probability is 75-80%.

Hail is to hit East Kazakhstan region on June 17, where the weather could be thundery at daytime. Northeasterly, easterly winds are expected to blow here and there at 15-20 mps.