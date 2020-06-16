Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Mets: Thunderstorms, hail, winds to strike some regions of Kazakhstan

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
16 June 2020, 15:47
Mets: Thunderstorms, hail, winds to strike some regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A storm warning has been issued for North Kazakhstan, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Kazhydromet forecasts a foggy start for North Kazakhstan region on June 17-18, as well as thunderstorms here and there. Westerly winds of 15 to 20 mps turning north are expected. On the same day, Petropavlovsk city can expect westerly winds gradually veering north with gusts up to 15-20 mps. Storm probability is 90-95%.

A June 17 weather forecast for Karaganda region is to be characterized by occasional thunderstorms, squall and hail, as well as northeasterly, northerly winds at 15-20 mps at times. The weather will be the same in Karaganda city, with thunderstorms forecasted. Storm probability is 75-80%.

Hail is to hit East Kazakhstan region on June 17, where the weather could be thundery at daytime. Northeasterly, easterly winds are expected to blow here and there at 15-20 mps.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events