    Mets: Snowy, foggy day ahead for Kazakhstan

    9 January 2020, 07:17

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan with precipitation forecast in the southwest of the country, Kazinform reports.

    Kazakhstan’s state weather agency – Kazhydromet – revealed Thursday will be a snowy and foggy day for most parts of the country.

    Fog is forecast to blanket parts of North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Almaty, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Black ice will cover roads in Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, and Zhambyl regions.

    Blowing snow will hit Zhambyl region.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
