Mets: Showers to douse Kazakhstan on June 4

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
4 June 2020, 08:12
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists predict that occasional showers with thunderstorms will douse parts of Kazakhstan on Thursday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Chances of gusty wind, fog, and hail will be high mostly in northern Kazakhstan.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Akmola, Mangistau, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Turkestan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Kyzylorda regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda region.

Parts of North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Akmola regions will be steeped in fog at night and early in the morning.

Chances of hail will be high in North Kazakhstan region.

Scorching heat will persist in Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, south of Mangistau, Kyzylorda, and Atyrau regions.

High fire hazard is still in place in Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, parts of Akmola, East Kazakhstan, north of Zhambyl, Turkestan, south of Aktobe regions.


