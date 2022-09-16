Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Mets put several regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

    16 September 2022, 21:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm alert has been issued for six regions of the country for September 17, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

    High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda region.

    Thunderstorms and squalls are to batter Turkestan region in the mountainous and sub-mountainous areas in the first half of night and in the mountainous areas at daytime on September 17. Easterly, southeasterly wind is to gust 15-20mps. High fire hazard is to persist in the greater part of the region.

    Shymkent city is to brace for thunderstorms in the first half of night on September 17. Easterly, southeasterly wind is to blow 15-20mps.

    The north and east of Zhetysu region are to expect northeasterly wind at 15-20mps. -1-6 degrees Celsius frost is to linger in the region’s center and mountainous areas at night. Taldykorgan city is to see the temperatures dip to -1-3 degrees Celsius.

    Thunderstorms are to batter West Kazakhstan region in most parts at night and in the north and southeast at daytime. Southerly, southeasterly wind is to gust 15-20mps in the north and southeast of the region at daytime. The city of Uralsk is to brace for thunderstorms. Southerly, southeasterly wind is to reach up to 18mps at daytime.

    The north and east of East Kazakhstan region are to see -2 degrees Celsius temperatures at night. Ust-Kamenogorsk city is to expect -2 degrees Celsius ground frost at night.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Storm alert issued for Kazakh capital and 9 regions
    Mets issue weather warning for 2 cities, 15 rgns
    Storm alert issued for capital and 11 regions of Kazakhstan
    Climate crisis set to clobber GDP says Bank of Italy
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    4 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
    5 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products