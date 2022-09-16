16 September 2022, 21:10

Mets put several regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm alert has been issued for six regions of the country for September 17, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda region.

Thunderstorms and squalls are to batter Turkestan region in the mountainous and sub-mountainous areas in the first half of night and in the mountainous areas at daytime on September 17. Easterly, southeasterly wind is to gust 15-20mps. High fire hazard is to persist in the greater part of the region.

Shymkent city is to brace for thunderstorms in the first half of night on September 17. Easterly, southeasterly wind is to blow 15-20mps.

The north and east of Zhetysu region are to expect northeasterly wind at 15-20mps. -1-6 degrees Celsius frost is to linger in the region’s center and mountainous areas at night. Taldykorgan city is to see the temperatures dip to -1-3 degrees Celsius.

Thunderstorms are to batter West Kazakhstan region in most parts at night and in the north and southeast at daytime. Southerly, southeasterly wind is to gust 15-20mps in the north and southeast of the region at daytime. The city of Uralsk is to brace for thunderstorms. Southerly, southeasterly wind is to reach up to 18mps at daytime.

The north and east of East Kazakhstan region are to see -2 degrees Celsius temperatures at night. Ust-Kamenogorsk city is to expect -2 degrees Celsius ground frost at night.