Mets put several regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Thunderstorms, squally wind, and heat are in store for a number of regions of the country, Kazinform cites the National Weather Service Kazhydromet.

The greater part of North Kazakhstan region is to brace for rains, predicted to be heavy in the region's southwest, during the day on June 21. The north, west, and east of the region are to expect thunderstorms, hail, and squalls, Southerly, southwesterly wind is predicted to blow 15-20mps in the north and east at night, 15-20mps reaching up to 23-28mps in most parts during the day. Petropavlovsk city is to see thunderstorms on June 21. Hail and squalls are forecast at daytime. Southerly, southwesterly wind blowing 15-20mps at daytime is to gust up to 25mps.

The west, north, and east of Karaganda region are to brace for thunderstorms, Southwesterly, westerly wind predicted to blow 15-20mps in most parts at daytime is to gust up to 23mps. 37 degrees Celsius heat is forecast for the region's south at daytime. Karaganda city is to expect southwesterly predicted to gust 15-20mps at daytime. Zhezkasgan city is to brace for westerly wind gusting up to 15-20mps during the day. Temperatures are to rise up to 35 degrees Celsius during the day.

West Kazakhstan region is to see thunderstorms, hail, and squalls in the north, east, and south. Northwesterly, westerly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the northwest of the region. Uralsk city is to brace for thunderstorms, hail, and squalls at night.

Kyzylorda region is to expect northwesterly wind blowing 15-20mps in the center and north in the morning and afternoon. High fire hazard will persist in the greater part of the region and Kyzylorda city.

The south and mountainous areas of Almaty region are to brace for heavy rains at times at daytime. Thunderstorms are to hit the region's south and mountainous areas. Southwesterly wind with gusts of up to 17-22mps is predicted in the south, east, and mountainous areas.

East Kazakhstan region is to see thunderstorms and squalls in the north, east, and west during the day. Southeasterly wind turning southwestward is to blow 15-20mps gusting up to 23mps at daytime is predicted. The region's northwest and south are to expect 36 degrees Celsius temperatures. High fire hazard is to persist in the region's western part. Ust-Kamenogorsk city is to see thunderstorms, Southeasterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps during thunderstorms at daytime is predicted.

Abai region's administration center Semey city is to brace for thunderstorms and 36 degrees Celsius temperatures. Southeasterly wind turning southwestward is to gust up to 15-20mps during thunderstorms at daytime.

The west, east, and center of Atyrau region are to expect westerly, southwesterly wind gusting 15-20mps during the day. Temperatures are to rise to 37 degrees Celsius at daytime. Atyrau city is to brace for westerly, southwesterly wind with gusts of u[ tp 15-18mps at daytime. 35 degrees Celsius temperatures are predicted during the day.



