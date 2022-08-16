Mets put Kazakh capital and 9 regions on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued storm alert for the capital and nine regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, the city of Nur-Sultan is to expect thunderstorms in the second half of August 17.

High fire hazard is to persist in Abai region’s Beskaragaisk district.

The north and east of Akmola region are to brace for thunderstorms. Northwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the north, east, and west during the day. Kokshetau city is to expect northwesterly wind with gusts of up to 15mps at daytime.

Easterly, southeasterly wind gusting up to 15mps is forecast for the west of Aktobe region. 35 degrees Celsius temperatures are predicted in the west of the region during the day.

The northeast of Zhetysu region is to brace for northeasterly wind at 18-23mps. Gusts of up to 30mps and over are forecast for the region’s Alakol district.

West Kazakhstan region is to brace for northeasterly wind blowing 15-20mps in the west during the day. High fire hazard will persist in the south of the region. Uralsk city is to expect 35 degrees Celsius heat wave during the day.

Northeasterly wind at 15-20mps is predicted in the center of Kyzylorda region. High fire hazard is to persist in the region’s greater part. Kyzylorda city is to see northwesterly wind with gust of up to 17mps. High fire hazard will persist in the city.

The north of Mangistau region is to expect southeasterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps in the north.

The north and east of North Kazakhstan region are to brace for thunderstorms. Northwesterly wind at 15-20mps with gusts of up to 23mps are predicted in the north and east during the day. Petropavlovsk city is to expect northwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps.

The mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to see northeasterly wind at 15-20mps. High fire hazard will persist in the south and east of the region.



