    Mets put Kazakh capital, 7 regions on storm alert

    26 August 2022 20:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Heat wave, squalls, and thunderstorms are in store for the Kazakh capital and seven regions, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

    The north and east of Akmola region are to see thunderstorms as well as hail during the day on August 27. Northwesterly, northerly wind at 15-20mps is forecast for the north and east of the region at daytime. Thunderstorms are to hit the city of Kokshetau at times.

    37 degrees Celsius temperatures are to hit West Kazakhstan region during the day. Uralsk city is to brace for 35 degrees Celsius heat wave.

    The west of Atyrau region is to expect southeasterly, easterly wind at 15-20mps during the day. 39 degrees Ceslius temperatures are predicted in the region during the day. Atyrau city is to expect temperatures to rise to 36 degrees Celsius.

    Thunderstorms are to batter the west and center of Pavlodar region at daytime. Northwesterly wind is to gust up to 18mps. Pavlodar city is to brace for thunderstorms. Northwesterly wind is to reac18mps at daytime.

    High fire hazard is to persist in the south of Abai region.

    Northeasterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in Kyzylorda region during the day.

    Thunderstorms are to hit the north, south, and east of North Kazakhstan region. Northwesterly wind is to reach 15-20mps in the south of the region at daytime.

    Nur-Sultan city is to brace for thunderstorms during the day.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

