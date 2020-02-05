Go to the main site
    Mets put Kazakh capital, 2 more regions on weather advisory

    5 February 2020, 17:51

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s state weather agency, put two regions and the Kazakh capital on storm alert, Kazinform reports.

    According to Kazhydromet, Akmola region will see fog, black ice, blizzard, and southwestern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps on February 6.

    Dust storm is forecast to hit Mangistau region. Southeastern wind will gust up to 15-20 mps. It will be windy in Aktau city as well. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    Black ice will cover roads in Nur-Sultan on February 6. Gusts of southwestern wind will reach 15-18 mps. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

    Earlier it was reported that weather advisory was issued for Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan, and Turkestan regions.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
