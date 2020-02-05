Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Mets put Kazakh capital, 2 more regions on weather advisory

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 February 2020, 17:51
Mets put Kazakh capital, 2 more regions on weather advisory

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s state weather agency, put two regions and the Kazakh capital on storm alert, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, Akmola region will see fog, black ice, blizzard, and southwestern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps on February 6.

Dust storm is forecast to hit Mangistau region. Southeastern wind will gust up to 15-20 mps. It will be windy in Aktau city as well. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Black ice will cover roads in Nur-Sultan on February 6. Gusts of southwestern wind will reach 15-18 mps. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

Earlier it was reported that weather advisory was issued for Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan, and Turkestan regions.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty