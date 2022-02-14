Mets put Kazakh capital, 10 regions of Kazakhstan on weather alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists issued weather advisory for the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, and ten regions of the country for 15 February, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

The Kazakh capital will brace for snowfall, blizzard and 15-20 mps northwesterly wind on Tuesday.

Heavy snowfall, blizzard, fog, and 15-20 mps northwesterly wind are forecast for Akmola region.

Blizzard and northwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps are in store for North Kazakhstan region.

Kyzylorda, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.

Blizzard and 15-20 mps southwesterly wind are predicted for Karaganda region.

Fog, black ice and northwesterly wind with gusts of 23 mps are expected in Turkestan region.

Blizzard, fog, and 15-20 mps northwesterly wind are heading to Almaty region.

Heavy snowfall, blizzard, and 15-20 mps and even 23-28 mps southwesterly wind are in the forecast for East Kazakhstan region.

Heavy snowfall, blizzard and 15-20 mps southwesterly wind are to pound parts of Pavlodar region.