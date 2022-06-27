Mets put 9 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued storm alert for nine regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The mountainous areas of Zhambyl region are to expect thunderstorms and hail at daytime on June 28-29. Northwesterly wind is predicted in the southwest and northeast of the region during the day on June 28. The region's mountainous areas are to brace for 15-20mps wind. 40 degrees Celsius heat wave is in store for the south, west, and north at daytime on June 28. Taraz city is to see southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps at daytime on June 28-29. 38 degrees Celsius temperatures are forecast during the day.

The greater part of North Kazakhstan region is to see rains at daytime on June 28, at night on June 29. 15-20mps wind is predicted in the north, west, and east of the region on June 28. Petropavlovsk city is to expect thunderstorms at daytime on June 28 and throughout the day on June 29. Westerly, northwesterly wind is to blow 15-20mps.

Kyzylorda region is to brace for 41 degrees Ceslius heat wave during the day on June 28. High fire hazard will persist in most parts of the region. Kyzylorda city is to expect 41 degrees Celsius temperatures.

The northern part of West Kazakhstan region is to see thunderstorms at daytime on June 28. Northwesterly, northerly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps at daytime during thunderstorms. Uralsk city is to see thunderstorms at daytime on June 28.

High fire hazard is to persist in the southeast of Karaganda region and the southwest of Ulytau region.

Almaty region is to expect thunderstorms in the south and mountainous areas in the morning and afternoon on June 28. Northwesterly wind at 15-20mps during thunderstorms is predicted. 35-38 degrees Celsius heat wave is to grip the region at daytime. Konayev city is to expect thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon on June 28.

The mountainous areas of Zhetysu region are to see thunderstorms during the day on June 28. Southeasterly wind at 15-20mps during thunderstorms is to gust up to 23mps in the west at daytime. Temperatures are to rise to 35-38 degrees Celsius at daytime. Taldykorgan city is to expect 35-38 degrees Celsius temperatures during the day.

The north of Aktobe region is to brace for thunderstorms at daytime on June 28. 15-20mps westerly, northwesterly wind is forecast for the region's north during the day. High fire hazard is to persist in the south and east of the region.