Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Mets put 9 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

    28 December 2020, 20:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists have put nine regions of the country on storm alert, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Snowfall, fog, blizzard, and southwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are forecast for North Kazakhstan region on December 29. Blowing snow may hit Petropavlovsk city the same day. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    Fog and ice slick are expected to persist in Atyrau region on December 29. Probability of storm is 80-85%.

    Fog will blanket West Kazakhstan region and Uralsk city at night and early in the morning on December 29. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

    Foggy conditions are predicted in parts of Mangistau region on December 29. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

    Snowfall will douse most of Akmola region on December 29. Parts of the region will see blowing snow and northwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps. Chances of blizzard will be high in the city of Kokshetau at night and early in the morning. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

    Kostanay region will observe blizzard and northwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps on December 29. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    Kyzylorda region and Kyzylorda city will be steeped in fog on December 29-31. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    Fog will persist in Turkestan region and Turkestan city on December 29-31. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    It will be foggy in Shymkent city on December 29-31.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region