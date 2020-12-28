Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Mets put 9 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
28 December 2020, 20:37
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists have put nine regions of the country on storm alert, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Snowfall, fog, blizzard, and southwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are forecast for North Kazakhstan region on December 29. Blowing snow may hit Petropavlovsk city the same day. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Fog and ice slick are expected to persist in Atyrau region on December 29. Probability of storm is 80-85%.

Fog will blanket West Kazakhstan region and Uralsk city at night and early in the morning on December 29. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

Foggy conditions are predicted in parts of Mangistau region on December 29. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

Snowfall will douse most of Akmola region on December 29. Parts of the region will see blowing snow and northwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps. Chances of blizzard will be high in the city of Kokshetau at night and early in the morning. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

Kostanay region will observe blizzard and northwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps on December 29. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Kyzylorda region and Kyzylorda city will be steeped in fog on December 29-31. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Fog will persist in Turkestan region and Turkestan city on December 29-31. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

It will be foggy in Shymkent city on December 29-31.


