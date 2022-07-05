Mets put 8 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued storm alert for eight regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The northwest, north, and south of Abai region are to brace for thunderstorms and squalls in the nighttime and morning on July 6. Southwesterly, westerly wind at 15-20mps is to gust up to 25mps in the north, west, and southeast. High fire hazard is to persist in the region's west and center. Semey city is to expect thunderstorms in the nighttime and morning. Southwesterly, westerly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps.

Aktobe region is to see thunderstorms in the south at night as well as in the south and east at daytime. Northeasterly, northerly wind is to reach 15-20mps during thunderstorms.

The north, east, and south of East Kazakhstan region are to expect thunderstorms, squalls, and hail. Southwesterly, westerly wind at 15-20mps gusting up to 23mps is predicted in the north, east, and south of the region. Ust-Kamenogorsk city is to brace for thunderstorms, Southwesterly, westerly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the morning and afternoon.

Karagand region is to see thunderstorms in the north and west. Wetserly, southwesterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the west, north, and east of the region. High fire hazard will persist in the region's southeast. Thunderstorms are to batter Karaganda city.

The north, south, and center of Kyzylorda region are to brace for thunderstorms, squalls, and dust tides. Southwesterly wind turning northwestward is to blow 15-20mps in the north and center, reaching up to 23mps at daytime. Kyzylorda city is to brace for thunderstorms and squalls during the day. Southwesterly wind turning northwestward is to gust up to 15-20mps at daytime. High fire hazard is to persist in the city of Kyzylorda.

The greater part of North Kazakhstan region is to expect rains, predicted to be heavy in the north and east. Thunderstorms, hail, and squalls are to batter the region's north, west, and east. Northerly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps is predicted in the north, west, and east. Petropavlovsk city is to see rains, predicted to fall heavily at night, as well as thunderstorms, squalls, and hail. Northerly wind at 15-20mps is predicted.

Turkestan region is to expect thunderstorms and squalls in the mountainous areas as well as dust tides in the north at daytime on July 6. Southwesterly, westerly wind at 15-20mps is to batter the region's north.

Ulytau region is to expect heavy rains in the west at daytime. The west, south of the region are to brace for thudnerstorms. Southwesterly wind at 15-20mps with gusts of up to 23mps is predicted in the west and south. High fire hazard will persist in the southwest of the region. Thunderstorms are to hit the city of Zhezkazgan. Southwesterly wind at 15mps is predicted during the day.



