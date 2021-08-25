Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Mets put 7 regions of Kazakhstan on weather alert

Kudrenok Tatyana
25 August 2021, 20:09
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists put seven regions of the country on weather advisory, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

High fire hazard and fervent heat of +38°C are in store for Aktobe region and the city of Aktobe on Thursday (August 26).

Thunderstorm, hail and wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are forecast for Zhambyl region on August 26-28. High fire hazard will persist in the region as well.

Scorching heat of +36°C will grip West Kazakhstan region and Uralsk city on August 26.

Thunderstorm, 15-20 mps easterly and northeasterly wind and temperature of +37°C are expected in Kostanay region on August 26. High fire hazard will persist in the region tomorrow.

Windy weather is predicted in Kyzylorda region at the end of this week on August 26-28. Chances of fire hazard will be high in the region as well.

Fervent heat of +38°C will scorch Mangistau region on August 26.

Thunderstorm, southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps and high fire hazard are forecast for Turkestan region on August 26.


