Mets put 7 regions of Kazakhstan on weather advisory

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
22 September 2021, 20:16
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists have issued bad weather alert for seven regions of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

High fire hazard is forecast for Kyzylorda region on September 23.

Southeasterly wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in West Kazakhstan region on September 23.

Fog will blanket northwest and southeast of Akmola region at night and early in the morning on September 23.

Thunderstorm, foggy conditions, dust storm and 15-20 mps southeasterly wind are expected in the west and center of Mangistau region.

Gusts of easterly and southeasterly wind are to reach 15 mps in Aktobe region on September 23.

Dust storm and 15-20 mps southeasterly wind are in store for southeast of Atyrau region on September 23.

North and west of Pavlodar region will be steeped in fog on September 23.


