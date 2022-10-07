Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Mets put 7 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

    7 October 2022, 21:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm alert has been issued for seven regions of the country, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

    According to the National Met Office Kazhydromet, the north of Aktobe region is to see westerly, northwesterly wind gusting up to 15mps on October 8.

    Fog is to coat the northwest, north of West Kazakhstan region in the nighttime and morning.

    Karaganda region is to brace for southerly, southwesterly wind at 15-20mps in the north and east.

    Fog is to coat the east of Kostanay region. The north is to expect thunderstorms during the day. Westerly, northwesterly wind is to reach 15-20mps in the west of the region at daytime.

    The southwest of Pavlodar region is to expect 15-20mps southerly wind.

    Turkestan region is to brace for gust tides in the north. Easterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the north and mountainous areas during the day.

    15-20mps southwesterly, westerly wind is to batter the north and east of Ulytau region.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Unstable weather forecast for Kazakhstan Nov 5
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    2 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
    3 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
    4 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital
    5 Kazakh President and Hungary’s PM hold talks