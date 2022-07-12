Mets put 7 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued storm alert for seven regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Dust tides are to batter the center of Kyzylorda region during the day on July 13. Northeasterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the northeast and center. High fire hazard is to persist in the region's center and Kyzylorda city.

Almaty region is to expect thunderstorms at times in the south and mountainous areas on July 13. Northeasterly wind is to reach 15-20mps during thunderstorms. Konayev and Almaty cities are to brace for thunderstorms on July 13.

Atyrau region is to brace for 35-39 degrees Celsius temperatures in most parts as well as 42 degrees Celsius temperatures in the south at daytime. High fire hazard is to persist in the region's most parts. Atyrau city is to expect 37-39 degrees Celsius heat wave during the day.

Thunderstorms and hail are to batter the mountainous areas in Turkestan region at daytime. Dust tides are to batter the region's north. 15-20mps northeasterly wind is predicted in the north and mountainous areas. High fire hazard is to persist in most parts of the region.

The west of West Kazakhstan region is to brace for thunderstorms and hail at daytime on July 13. Southeasterly wind turning northwestward is to gust 15-20mps during thunderstorms. 35-39 degrees Celsius temperatures are expected in the region's greater part and 42 degrees Celsius heat wave in the south. High fire hazard is to persist in the south of the region. Uralsk city is to see 38 degrees Celsius temperatures.

Pavlodar region is to expect thunderstorms in the north during the day on July 13. Northerly wind is to reach 15-20mps during thunderstorms.

The south of Kostanay region is to see 36 degrees Celsius heat wave during the day on July 13. High fire hazard is to persist in the region's west and center.