    Mets put 7 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

    3 November 2021, 17:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan's national weather agency has put seven regions of the country on storm alert, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Fog will blanket the north of Karaganda region on November 4-5.

    Fog and southwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are forecast for the northwest of North Kazakhstan region at night and early in the morning on November 4.

    Dust storm and northeasterly wind gusting up to 23 mps will persist in Kyzylorda region.

    The southeast of West Kazakhstan region will be steeped in fog at night and early in the morning on November 4. Easterly wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in the region as well.

    Dust storm and 15-20 mps easterly wind are predicted for the south and northeast of Mangistau region on November 4.

    Gusts of southeasterly wind will reach 15-20 mps in the west, north and center of Atyrau region on Thursday.

    Snowfall will douse the northeast and southwest of Zhambyl region tomorrow. Fog, black ice, blizzard, and 23-28 mps wind are forecast for the region as well. Temperature is expected to drop to -10, -13°C in some parts of the region.


