Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Mets put 7 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
3 November 2021, 17:42
Mets put 7 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan's national weather agency has put seven regions of the country on storm alert, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog will blanket the north of Karaganda region on November 4-5.

Fog and southwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are forecast for the northwest of North Kazakhstan region at night and early in the morning on November 4.

Dust storm and northeasterly wind gusting up to 23 mps will persist in Kyzylorda region.

The southeast of West Kazakhstan region will be steeped in fog at night and early in the morning on November 4. Easterly wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in the region as well.

Dust storm and 15-20 mps easterly wind are predicted for the south and northeast of Mangistau region on November 4.

Gusts of southeasterly wind will reach 15-20 mps in the west, north and center of Atyrau region on Thursday.

Snowfall will douse the northeast and southwest of Zhambyl region tomorrow. Fog, black ice, blizzard, and 23-28 mps wind are forecast for the region as well. Temperature is expected to drop to -10, -13°C in some parts of the region.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events