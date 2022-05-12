Mets put 6 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists predict thunderstorms and gusty wind in Kazakhstan on Friday, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

North Kazakhstan region will brace for thunderstorm, fog, and 15-20 mps southeasterly wind on May 13.

Thunderstorm, squall, and northwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps are predicted in the east and south of Kyzylorda region.

Thunderstorm and northeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are also expected in parts of Karaganda region.

Thunderstorm, hail, squall, and 15-20 mps southwesterly wind are in store for West Kazakhstan region.

Thunderstorm and northwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are forecast for Almaty region.

Chances of dust storm and 15-20 mps southwesterly wind will be high in Atyrau region.