Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Mets put 6 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
12 May 2022, 17:12
Mets put 6 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists predict thunderstorms and gusty wind in Kazakhstan on Friday, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

North Kazakhstan region will brace for thunderstorm, fog, and 15-20 mps southeasterly wind on May 13.

Thunderstorm, squall, and northwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps are predicted in the east and south of Kyzylorda region.

Thunderstorm and northeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are also expected in parts of Karaganda region.

Thunderstorm, hail, squall, and 15-20 mps southwesterly wind are in store for West Kazakhstan region.

Thunderstorm and northwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are forecast for Almaty region.

Chances of dust storm and 15-20 mps southwesterly wind will be high in Atyrau region.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events