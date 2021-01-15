Go to the main site
    Mets put 6 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

    15 January 2021, 18:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists have put six regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Southeasterly wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Kyzylorda region on January 16.

    Blizzard, fog, ice slick, and southeasterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps are in store for Kyzylorda region on January 16.

    West Kazakhstan region will see fog, ice slick, blizzard, and 15-20 mps southwesterly wind on January 16. Fog, ice slick, blizzard, and 15-20 mps southwesterly wind are in store for Uralsk city. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

    Blizzard, southeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are predicted for Akmola region on January 16. Southerly wind with gusts of 15 mps will pound Kokshetau city.

    Fog, ice slick, 18-23 mps southeasterly wind are forecast for Aktobe region on January 16.

    North Kazakhstan region will observe patches of fog, blizzard, 15-20 mps southeasterly wind on January 16. Gusty wind will whip through the city of Petropavlovsk the same day.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
