Mets put 6 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

Kudrenok Tatyana
15 January 2021, 18:19
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists have put six regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Southeasterly wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Kyzylorda region on January 16.

Blizzard, fog, ice slick, and southeasterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps are in store for Kyzylorda region on January 16.

West Kazakhstan region will see fog, ice slick, blizzard, and 15-20 mps southwesterly wind on January 16. Fog, ice slick, blizzard, and 15-20 mps southwesterly wind are in store for Uralsk city. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

Blizzard, southeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are predicted for Akmola region on January 16. Southerly wind with gusts of 15 mps will pound Kokshetau city.

Fog, ice slick, 18-23 mps southeasterly wind are forecast for Aktobe region on January 16.

North Kazakhstan region will observe patches of fog, blizzard, 15-20 mps southeasterly wind on January 16. Gusty wind will whip through the city of Petropavlovsk the same day.


