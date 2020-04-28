Mets put 6 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists put six regions of the country on storm alert, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

On April 29, occasional showers will douse most parts of Akmola region. Parts of the region will see patches of fog and thunderstorms. Northwesterly wind will gust up to 15-20 mps.

Chances of thunderstorms and gusty wind will be high in Almaty region as well.

Mets predict thunderstorm, squall, fog, and 23 mps wind in Kostanay region. Probability of storm is 85-100%.

Fog will blanket parts of Mangistau region as well as Aktau city.

Thunderstorms and wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are in store for Pavlodar region.

Heavy downpour, fog, thunderstorm, squall, hail, and high wind are forecast for North Kazakhstan region on April 29-30.