    Mets put 5 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

    3 October 2022, 20:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm alert has been issued for five regions of the country, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

    15-20mps southeasterly wind is predicted in the north, east, and ceter of Atyrau region during the day on October 4.

    Fog is to coat the mountainous areas of Zhambyl region on October 4-6. The region’s southwest and northeast are to expect northeasterly wind reaching 15-20mps in the mountains as well as gusts of up to 23mps on October 6.

    15-20mps northeasterly wind is in store for the north and east of Zhetysu region.

    West Kazakhstan region is to brace for southeasterly wind at 15-20mps in the west, south, and center at daytime.

    Dust tides are to batter the west, south, and center of Mangistau region. 15-20mps southeasterly wind is predicted in the west, south, and center during the day.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

