Mets put 5 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists have put five regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog, blizzard, southwesterly wind with gusts of 18 mps are in store for Aktobe region and the city of Aktobe on February 20.

Fog is forecast to blanket West Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions on Saturday.

Kostanay region will see blizzard and foggy conditions. Southwesterly wind will gust up to 15-20 mps there.

Chances of blizzard will be high in North Kazakhstan region and the city of Petropavlovsk. Southwesterly wind is set to gust up to 15-20 mps.