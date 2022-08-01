Qazaq TV
Mets put 4 regions of Kazakhstan on weather alert
1 August 2022 17:28

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Thunderstorms, hail, and stiff wind are forecast for four regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorm, hail, 15-20 mps northwesterly wind are expected to hit the north, east and south of Abai region on August 2. High fire hazard will persist in the south of the region. Thunderstorm is forecast for Semey on August 2.

Thunderstorm, hail and northwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps are in store for parts of East Kazakhstan region. Thunderstorm is expected in Ust-Kamenogorsk.

The north of Kyzylorda region will observe thunderstorm, 15-20 mps northeasterly wind and high fire hazard tomorrow. High fire hazard will also linger in the city of Kyzylorda on August 2.

15-20 mps northwesterly wind and thunderstorm are predicted for parts of Aktobe region. Chances of thunderstorm and gusty wind will be high in Aktobe.


