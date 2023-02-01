Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Mets put 4 regions of Kazakhstan on weather advisory

1 February 2023, 20:11
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists put four regions of Kazakhstan on weather advisory, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, fog is forecast to blanket the east of Aktobe region on Thursday. Gusts of eastern wind will reach 17 mps in Mugalzhar district.

The northwestern and central parts of West Kazakhstan region will be steeped in fog at night and early in the morning.

Foggy conditions and black ice are predicted in the center of Kyzylorda region.

The west, south, and east of Mangistau region will see foggy and slippery conditions.


