Mets put 4 regions of Kazakhstan on weather advisory

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists put four regions of the country on weather advisory, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog will blanket the south and west of Akmola region at night and early in the morning.

Southeasterly wind with gusts of 22-27 mps will batter parts of Almaty region.

Northeasterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will blow in the center of Kyzylorda region.

Heavy rain will douse mountainous areas of Turkestan region. Southwesterly wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in the region as well.



