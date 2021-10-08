Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Mets put 4 regions of Kazakhstan on weather advisory

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
8 October 2021, 18:43
Mets put 4 regions of Kazakhstan on weather advisory

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists put four regions of the country on weather advisory, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog will blanket the south and west of Akmola region at night and early in the morning.

Southeasterly wind with gusts of 22-27 mps will batter parts of Almaty region.

Northeasterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will blow in the center of Kyzylorda region.

Heavy rain will douse mountainous areas of Turkestan region. Southwesterly wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in the region as well.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events