NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued storm alerts for Almaty, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, and North Kazakhstan regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Thunderstorms are to batter the east, north, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas of Almaty region on June 1. Northeasterly wind at 17-22mps with gusts of up to 27mps is predicted in the east of the region. Taldykorgan city is to brace at tomes for thunderstorms, Northeasterlt wind is to teach 15-20mps during thunderstorms.

The center and south of Kyzylorda region are to expect dust tides during the day on June 1. Northeasterly, northerly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the center and south of the region at daytime. High fire hazard is to persist in the region's center and Kyzylorda city.

Karaganda region is to brace for thunderstorms, hail, and squalls in the north and east. Northwesterly wind at 15-20mps is to gust up to 23mps at daytime in the north and east.

The north and east of North Kazakhstan region are to see thunderstorms, hail, and squalls. Northwesterly, northerly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the north and east at night, 15-20mps gusting up to 25mps in most parts at daytime. Petropavlovsk city is to brace for thunderstorms, hail, and squalls at night on June 1. Northwesterly, northerly wind at 15-20mps gusting up to 25mps is predicted during the day.