Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Mets put 4 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

    27 January 2021, 20:48

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists have put four regions on storm alert, Kazinform reports.

    According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, patches of fog and southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps are forecast for North Kazakhstan region on January 28-29.

    Parts of Karaganda region will be steeped in fog on January 28-29.

    Fog, ice slick, and southwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are in store for Akmola region on January 28.

    Foggy conditions will be observed in Kostanay region on January 28.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region