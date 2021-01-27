Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Mets put 4 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
27 January 2021, 20:48
Mets put 4 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists have put four regions on storm alert, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, patches of fog and southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps are forecast for North Kazakhstan region on January 28-29.

Parts of Karaganda region will be steeped in fog on January 28-29.

Fog, ice slick, and southwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are in store for Akmola region on January 28.

Foggy conditions will be observed in Kostanay region on January 28.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events