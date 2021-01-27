Mets put 4 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists have put four regions on storm alert, Kazinform reports.
According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, patches of fog and southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps are forecast for North Kazakhstan region on January 28-29.
Parts of Karaganda region will be steeped in fog on January 28-29.
Fog, ice slick, and southwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are in store for Akmola region on January 28.
Foggy conditions will be observed in Kostanay region on January 28.