Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Mets put 4 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

    22 April 2020, 17:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, has put four regions of the country on storm alert, Kazinform reports.

    Thunderstorm and southwesterly wind with gusts of 25 mps will batter Pavlodar region on April 23. Gusts of wind may reach up to 18 mps in the city of Pavlodar the same day. Probability of storm is 90%.

    Fog, 23-28mps southwesterly windб and thunderstorm are forecast for Kostanay region on April 23. It will be windy in Kostanay city as well. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    Akmola region will brace for thunderstorms, squall, hail, and southwesterly wind gusting up to 23 mps.

    Chances of thunderstorms, squall, and hail will be high in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. Southwesterly wind will gust up to 15-18 mps. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued