Mets put 4 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, has put four regions of the country on storm alert, Kazinform reports.

Thunderstorm and southwesterly wind with gusts of 25 mps will batter Pavlodar region on April 23. Gusts of wind may reach up to 18 mps in the city of Pavlodar the same day. Probability of storm is 90%.

Fog, 23-28mps southwesterly windб and thunderstorm are forecast for Kostanay region on April 23. It will be windy in Kostanay city as well. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Akmola region will brace for thunderstorms, squall, hail, and southwesterly wind gusting up to 23 mps.

Chances of thunderstorms, squall, and hail will be high in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. Southwesterly wind will gust up to 15-18 mps. Probability of storm is 85-90%.



