Mets put 4 more regions of Kazakhstan on snow alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s state weather agency, issued a snow alert for four more regions of Kazakhstan on January 14, Kazinform reports.

Snowfall and blowing snow are in store for Akmola region. Fog will blanket the region at night. Gusts of southwestern wind will reach 15-20 and even 23-28 in parts of the region. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

Blizzard and black ice are forecast for Aktobe region. Wind gusting up to 18 mps will blow in the region. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

Chances of precipitation in the form of rain and snow will be high in Kyzylorda region. Parts of the region will observe foggy and slippery conditions. Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps is expected in the region. Probability of storm is 95-100%.

Turkestan region will see fog, blizzard, and southwestern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps tomorrow. Probability of storm is 90-95%.