Mets put 3 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's national weather agency Kazhydromet has put 10 regions of the country on storm alert, Kazinform reports.

The west, center of Mangistau region is to expect dust tides at daytime on November 30. Southeasterly wind is to reach 15-20mps in the west and east of the region.

Aktau city is to see dust tides in the afternoon on November 30. Southeasterly wind gusting up to 15-18mps is forecast during the day.

The northwest, north of West Kazakhstan region is to brace for ice slick on November 30. The north is to expect fog. Southwesterly, southerly wind at 15-20mps is predicted in the north of the region.

Ice slick is predicted for Uralsk city in the afternoon on November 30. Fog is expected in the nighttime and morning. Southeasterly, southerly wind reaching up to 18mps is in store.

Fog is expected in the north of Kyzylorda region on November 30-December 2.



