    Mets put 3 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

    12 March 2020, 19:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, has issued bad weather alert for three regions of the country, Kazinform reports.

    According to the statement issued by the agency, fog and black ice will be observed in Kostanay region on March 13. Southwesterly wind will gust up to 15-20 mps.

    Wind will gust up to 18 mps in Kostanay city. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    Fog will blanket North Kazakhstan region on March 13-14. Southwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps and 23-28 mps is expected in the region on March 13 and 14, respectively. Black ice will cover roads in the region on March 14.

    Chances of high wind will be high in the city of Petropavlovsk on March 13. Black ice is forecast for March 14. Gusts of wind are expected to reach 23-28 mps in the city. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    Fog will blanket parts of West Kazakhstan region on March 13. 15-20 mps wind will blow in the region.

    Gusts of southwesterly wind are expected to reach 18 mps in Uralsk city on March 13. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

