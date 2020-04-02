Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Mets put 2 regions on storm alert

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
2 April 2020, 15:05
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s weather agency, has issued storm alert for two regions of the country, Kazinform reports.

In its statement, the agency warned of foggy conditions in Akmola region and thunderstorms in Kyzylorda region on April 3.

Fog will blanket Akmola region on April 3. Southwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps is set to pound the region. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

Thunderstorms and dust storms are to blanket Kyzylorda region tomorrow. Gusts of southwesterly wind may reach 15-20 mps. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

