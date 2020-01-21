Go to the main site
    Mets put 2 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

    21 January 2020, 17:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s state weather agency, has issued a storm advisory for two regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    According to the agency, fog, black ice, and blizzard are set to persist in parts of Kyzylorda region on January 22. Southwestern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter the region. Probability of storm is 95-100%.

    Fog and black ice are forecast for Mangistau region on January 22. Southwestern wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will blow in parts of the region. In the city of Aktau the gusts of wind will reach 18 mps. Probability of storm is 90-95%.


