Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Mets put 2 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
21 January 2020, 17:12
Mets put 2 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s state weather agency, has issued a storm advisory for two regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to the agency, fog, black ice, and blizzard are set to persist in parts of Kyzylorda region on January 22. Southwestern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter the region. Probability of storm is 95-100%.

Fog and black ice are forecast for Mangistau region on January 22. Southwestern wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will blow in parts of the region. In the city of Aktau the gusts of wind will reach 18 mps. Probability of storm is 90-95%.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty