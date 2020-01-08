Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Mets put 2 more regions of Kazakhstan on weather advisory

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
8 January 2020, 20:09
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s state weather agency issued a fog advisory for two more regions of the country on January 9, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to the advisory, Turkestan region and the city of Shymkent will be affected by foggy conditions on January 9. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Foggy conditions will also be observed in Aktobe region and the city of Aktobe. Probability of storm there will stand at 90-95%.

Earlier it was reported that Kyzylorda, Kostanay, and Akmola regions had been put on the bad weather alert as well.


