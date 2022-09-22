Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Mets put 12 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

    22 September 2022, 19:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm alert has been issued for 12 regions of the country, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

    The south and mountainous areas of Almaty region are to brace for thunderstorms as well as 15-20mps northeasterly wind. Almaty city is to expect thunderstorms.

    Atyrau region is to see thunderstorms in the south, west, and north during the day. Southeasterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the west and south.

    Thunderstorms are to hit the north of West Kazakhstan region at daytime. Southeasterly wind is to gust 15-20mps in the west during the day.

    High fire hazard will persist in most parts of Kostanay region.

    Dust tides are to batter the center of Kyzylorda region during the day. Northeasterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the center of the region during the day.

    The south, north, and center of Mangistau region are to expect dust tides. Southeasterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the south, north, and center of the region.

    Extreme fire hazard will persist in the northwest, north, east of Abai, south, east of Aktobe, east of Karaganda, center of Pavlodar, and south, east of Ulytau regions.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Storm alert issued for Kazakh capital and 9 regions
    Mets issue weather warning for 2 cities, 15 rgns
    Storm alert issued for capital and 11 regions of Kazakhstan
    Mets issue weather warning for Kazakh capital, 11 rgns
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    4 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
    5 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products