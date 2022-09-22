22 September 2022, 19:40

Mets put 12 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm alert has been issued for 12 regions of the country, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

The south and mountainous areas of Almaty region are to brace for thunderstorms as well as 15-20mps northeasterly wind. Almaty city is to expect thunderstorms.

Atyrau region is to see thunderstorms in the south, west, and north during the day. Southeasterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the west and south.

Thunderstorms are to hit the north of West Kazakhstan region at daytime. Southeasterly wind is to gust 15-20mps in the west during the day.

High fire hazard will persist in most parts of Kostanay region.

Dust tides are to batter the center of Kyzylorda region during the day. Northeasterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the center of the region during the day.

The south, north, and center of Mangistau region are to expect dust tides. Southeasterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the south, north, and center of the region.

Extreme fire hazard will persist in the northwest, north, east of Abai, south, east of Aktobe, east of Karaganda, center of Pavlodar, and south, east of Ulytau regions.