Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions
Mets put 12 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert
22 September 2022, 19:40

Mets put 12 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm alert has been issued for 12 regions of the country, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

The south and mountainous areas of Almaty region are to brace for thunderstorms as well as 15-20mps northeasterly wind. Almaty city is to expect thunderstorms.

Atyrau region is to see thunderstorms in the south, west, and north during the day. Southeasterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the west and south.

Thunderstorms are to hit the north of West Kazakhstan region at daytime. Southeasterly wind is to gust 15-20mps in the west during the day.

High fire hazard will persist in most parts of Kostanay region.

Dust tides are to batter the center of Kyzylorda region during the day. Northeasterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the center of the region during the day.

The south, north, and center of Mangistau region are to expect dust tides. Southeasterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the south, north, and center of the region.

Extreme fire hazard will persist in the northwest, north, east of Abai, south, east of Aktobe, east of Karaganda, center of Pavlodar, and south, east of Ulytau regions.


Related news
Storm alert issued for Kazakh capital and 9 regions
Mets issue weather warning for 2 cities, 15 rgns
Storm alert issued for capital and 11 regions of Kazakhstan
Read also
Storm alert issued for Kazakh capital and 9 regions
Rain and snow mixed to hit northern, northwestern regions Oct 22
Mets issue weather warning for 2 cities, 15 rgns
Rain and snow mixed, frosts to grip Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for 10 regions of Kazakhstan
Rainy weather in a store on Tue
Storm alert issued for capital and 11 regions of Kazakhstan
Southeast of Kazakhstan to enjoy dry and sunny weather
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
4 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
5 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products

News

Archive