29 July 2022 19:41

Mets put 12 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued storm alert for 12 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, is to brace for thunderstorms locally as well as hail at daytime on July 30.

Almaty city is to expect thunderstorms at times.

The northern part of Akmola region is to brace for heavy rains. The region's northwest and east are to expect thunderstorms as well as hail at daytime. Northeasterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the north and west. Kokshetau city is to see thunderstorms locally as well as hail at daytime.

Aktobe region is to brace for thunderstorms in the south and east at night. Northeasterly, northerly wind is to gust up to 18mps in the east at daytime.

The south of Almaty region is to expect heavy rains and thunderstorms during the day. Northwesterly wind is to gust 15-20mps. Konayev city is to see thunderstorms at times. Northwesterly wind is to gust 15-20mps.

Zhetysu region is to expect rains, thunderstorms, hail, and squalls in the mountainous areas during the day. Southwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps.

Thunderstorms are to hit the west of West Kazakhstan region.

The north and east of Karaganda region are to brace for heavy rains at daytime. The west, north, and east of the region are to expect thunderstorms and hail. Westerly wind turning northeastward is to gust 15-20mps in the south and east. Thunderstorms are to hit Karaganda city.

Heavy rains are to batter the east of Kostanay region at night. The region is to brace for thunderstorms as well as hail and squalls at daytime in the east and south. Northerly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the north, east, and south. Kostanay city is to expect thunderstorms. Northerly wind is to gust 15-20mps at daytime.

15-20mps northwesterly, northerly wind is to blow in the center of Kyzylorda region.

The north and west of Pavlodar region are to expect heavy rains, thunderstorms, hail, and squalls. Fog is to coat the region's south at night. Northeasterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps. Pavlodar city is to expect thunderstorms, hail, and squalls. Northeasterly wind is to reach 15-20mps.

The mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to see heavy rains during the day on July 30. Thunderstorms, squalls, and hail are to batter the region's south, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas. Northwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps.











