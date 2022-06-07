Mets put 12 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued storm alerts for 12 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The north and west of Akmola region are to brace for thunderstorms as well as hail at daytime. Dust tides are to batter the southeast of the region.

Aktobe region is to expect westerly, northwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps in the north and east.

Thunderstorms are to hit the mountainous areas of Almaty region at daytime. 35 degrees Celsius heat is to grip the region during the day.

Thunderstorms, hail, and squalls are to hit the mountainous areas of Zhambyl region during the day. Temperature is predicted to rise to 38 degrees Celsius in the north and south during the day.

The north and east of West Kazakhstan region are to expect northwesterly, westerly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps during the day.

Karaganda region is to brace for thunderstorms in the west and north at daytime.

The north and west of Kostanay region are to expect thunderstorms, hail, and squalls.

Kyzylorda region is to see temperature rise to 40-41 degrees Celsius during the day.

The south of Mangistau region is to brace for thunderstorms and dust tides.

The north and center of Pavlodar region are to expect southeasterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps at daytime.

Thunderstorms, hail, and squalls are to batter the north, west, and east of North Kazakhstan region.

The west and north of Turkestan region are to brace for 40 degrees Celsius heatwave during the day.



